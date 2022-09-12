Birthday Club
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges

Amy Hudnall
Amy Hudnall(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing several charges, including rape.

Amy Hudnall was arrested and booked into jail last week.

Her arrest warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.

We’ve reached out to authorities to find out if that other adult will also be arrested.

Hudnall’s arraignment is set for Tuesday morning.

