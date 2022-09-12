Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

Arcinial Watt
Arcinial Watt(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges.

Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed.

Instead, Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl .

Authorities say three-year-old Kamari Opperman got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in. She died last October.

[Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death]

Four others were charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

Watt has pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison.

There is a detention hearing Monday.

A trial date has been set for Nov. 7.

Kamari Opperman
Kamari Opperman(Source: Makaylee Opperman)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game

Latest News

UE named #5 Best Regional University in the Midwest by U.S. News & World
Richard Maike.
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme
Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.
Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested
Crews working on railroad crossing on SR 260 in Hanson this week