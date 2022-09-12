Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”

At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned.

Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or timeline, but the park will not require any memberships or costs for users.

He tells us more details will come soon.

We’ll let you know when that happens.

