Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

Dogs in downtown Evansville(Downtown Evansville)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”

At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned.

Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or timeline, but the park will not require any memberships or costs for users.

He tells us more details will come soon.

We’ll let you know when that happens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

