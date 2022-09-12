Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu

(Colin Baillie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year.

Officials say bird flu declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease.

DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence as the waterfowl hunting seasons progress.

Indiana DNR partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to test hunter-harvested waterfowl during early teal season at multiple DNR Fish & Wildlife areas.

Officials say symptoms of avian flu can differ depending on the animal, and some animals that have the virus do not display any symptoms.

Waterfowl with symptoms will often display unusual behaviors such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck, and/or have a general lack of coordination.

Sick birds will also have nasal discharge, a cough, sneezing, and/or diarrhea.

If you see birds displaying these signs, or if you find multiple dead birds in a single area, report the case to Indiana DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

Hunters can use several precautions to slow the spread of avian influenza:

  • Do not harvest birds that appear obviously sick or found dead
  • Process birds outdoors or in a well-ventilated area
  • Wear gloves and wash hands before and after handling carcasses
  • Disinfect all equipment used on dead birds (e.g., knives, surfaces)
  • Refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and touching your eyes during processing
  • Double-bag feathers and all bird remains before disposal. Place bird remains in the inner bag and tie it closed. Dispose of gloves in the outer bag before tying it closed.
  • Prevent contact between all parts of wild birds and domestic birds
  • Cook meat thoroughly

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game

Latest News

Rollover crash on Oak Hill
Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill
Closure planned for Weinbach Ave. as part of explosion investigation
Samajui Barnes
Teen sentenced in Evansville murder case
Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges