Crews working on railroad crossing on SR 260 in Hanson this week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say crews will be in Hanson this week for railroad repairs.

We’re told CSX had a gauge failure in the crossing on State Route 260 in Hanson.

That crossing will be closed on Wednesday. Officials say the road is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Drivers may need to find another route while work is happening.

