cMoe closed this week for annual deep clean

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville will be closed for its annual deep clean starting Monday.

They’ll be closed through Friday.

Officials say along with that deep cleaning, they will make sure the exhibits are in good shape and do some staff training.

They will also be putting in the “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious” exhibit.

That temporary exhibit opens Saturday.

