Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

cMoe closed this week for annual deep clean

cMoe closed this week for annual deep clean
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville will be closed for its annual deep clean starting Monday.

They’ll be closed through Friday.

Officials say along with that deep cleaning, they will make sure the exhibits are in good shape and do some staff training.

They will also be putting in the “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious” exhibit.

That temporary exhibit opens Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident

Latest News

Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride
Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride
Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride
Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride
LST 325 leaving Sunday for its annual cruise.
LST 325 out on annual cruise
Monday Sunrise Headlines 9/12
Monday Sunrise Headlines