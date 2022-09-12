Closure planned for Weinbach Ave. as part of explosion investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville on Tuesday.

Officials say Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. between Vogel Rd. and Bellaire Ave.

Investigators will be at the site of the house explosion.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause.

Late last month they told us they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out.

The explosion on August 10 killed Jessica Teague and Charles and Martina Hite.

Officials say 39 homes were damaged in the blast.

