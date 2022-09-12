Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Brighter Skies, Breezy

Patchy Fog Early
14 First Alert 9/12
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the cold front, sunny and breezy today as high temps drop into the mid-70s. Tonight, clear and cool as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, sunny and comfortable as high temps remain below normal upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tuesday night, clear and cool as lows drop into the upper-50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/12
14 First Alert 9/12
9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
A short-lived taste of fall to start the workweek
14 First Alert 9/11 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/11 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/11 at 5pm
14 First Alert 9/11 at 5pm