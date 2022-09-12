Brighter Skies, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the cold front, sunny and breezy today as high temps drop into the mid-70s. Tonight, clear and cool as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, sunny and comfortable as high temps remain below normal upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tuesday night, clear and cool as lows drop into the upper-50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.