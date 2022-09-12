Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Beverly’s Hearty Slice receives surprise $10k donation

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Beverly’s Hearty Slice nonprofit organization say they received an unexpected $10,000 donation.

Members of the organization gather at a park every two weeks to hand out pizza slices, hygiene kits and bottled waters to members in the community who are in need.

Founder Travis Owsley says he created the nonprofit in honor of his late mother and as a way to keep kids off the street, help with diversity and spread positivity.

Recently, Owsley was surprised with the $10,000 donation after having a conversation with someone at an airport.

“We set up a zoom meeting on a Wednesday, never forget it, and he says ‘I wanna keep this brief,’” Owsley said. “‘I just wanna see your face expression when I told you that I’m donating $10,000 to your nonprofit.’ So, I mean obviously I was ecstatic. I mean I’m so excited, I can’t believe what’s going on.”

Owsley says the money will go towards more food, supplies and making their holiday events even bigger.

Eventually, Owsley said he wants to start a scholarship program.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

Latest News

Beverly’s Hearty Slice receives surprise $10k donation
Beverly’s Hearty Slice receives surprise $10k donation
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
Ivie Duncan, also known as 'Baby Ivie,' back in the hospital
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital