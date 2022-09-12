Beverly’s Hearty Slice receives surprise $10k donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Beverly’s Hearty Slice nonprofit organization say they received an unexpected $10,000 donation.

Members of the organization gather at a park every two weeks to hand out pizza slices, hygiene kits and bottled waters to members in the community who are in need.

Founder Travis Owsley says he created the nonprofit in honor of his late mother and as a way to keep kids off the street, help with diversity and spread positivity.

Recently, Owsley was surprised with the $10,000 donation after having a conversation with someone at an airport.

“We set up a zoom meeting on a Wednesday, never forget it, and he says ‘I wanna keep this brief,’” Owsley said. “‘I just wanna see your face expression when I told you that I’m donating $10,000 to your nonprofit.’ So, I mean obviously I was ecstatic. I mean I’m so excited, I can’t believe what’s going on.”

Owsley says the money will go towards more food, supplies and making their holiday events even bigger.

Eventually, Owsley said he wants to start a scholarship program.

