Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations.

Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week.

Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities.  Officials say if you are unable or unwilling, you will be asked to leave.  Limited seating will be available in waiting areas.  Social distancing is required.

The following areas will allow two visitors per patient:

• Inpatient (for non-Critical Care (CCU) patients) – Two visitors are allowed during visiting hours. One support person may stay overnight on medical/surgical unit.

• Critical Care (CCU) patients

• Surgery patients/Cath Lab – Two visitors allowed in waiting area with one allowed to go back with the patient when cleared.

• Pediatric surgery patients

• Labor & Delivery/Mother Baby – Two adult visitors allowed. One support person may stay overnight. A sibling of a newborn may also visit if fever-free for 24 hours and has no symptoms of illness.

• NICU –Two visitors restricted to parents/grandparents/designated support person.

• Behavioral Health Unit visitation is available from 5:30 pm -6:30 pm.

The following areas will allow one visitor per patient:

• Emergency Department

• Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation

• Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center- One visitor allowed to accompany patient in clinic.

• Endoscopy

• No children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit at this time, except siblings on Mother Baby.

• Clergy visits allowed upon patient/family request, during visiting hours. Clergy are not included in your visitor count.

• Covid-positive patients – Visitation must be pre-approved and scheduled.

• End-of-life /Hospice patients – Visitation is allowed and number of visitors will be determined on individual case basis. Children under age 16 will be considered and must be pre-approved and scheduled for visits.

Visitor restrictions will continue for Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Group clinic offices and outpatient facilities, which includes Urgent Care locations.  

One visitor per patient only except in the Pediatrics office and OB/GYN office which allow up to two visitors to accompany the patient. Both visitors and patients are asked to wear a mask, socially distance, and expect to be evaluated for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

