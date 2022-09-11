A short-lived taste of fall to start the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The low pressure system and its associated cold front that brought us clouds and scattered rain today will push off to our east tonight, taking most of the clouds and any chance of rain with them. The passage of that cold front this afternoon also changed our wind direction. Cooler, drier air will flow in from the west-northwest heading into Monday.

Our temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon, but we will quickly fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by early Monday morning under mostly clear skies!

Monday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy at times with winds from the west at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. That westerly breeze will keep our air very dry tomorrow, and our temperatures will only climb from the low to mid 50s that morning into the mid 70s Monday afternoon! Those are temperatures more typical of early October!

That taste of fall will not last very long. A high pressure system will center itself over our region by Wednesday, bringing us plenty of sunshine but also putting a stop to that flow of cool, dry air. As that high pressure system slowly slides to the east, our wind direction will shift. Warmer, more humid air will flow in from the south for the second half of the week, sending our high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

With high pressure dominating the forecast this week, although we will see changes to our temperatures and humidity, our skies will remain mostly sunny and rain-free throughout the entire workweek and into the weekend.

