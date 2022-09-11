Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Perry Township members flying flag in honor of 9/11

Perry Township members to hang flag over USI in honor of 9/11
Perry Township members to hang flag over USI in honor of 9/11(Perry Township Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Perry Township are on the University of Southern Indiana’s overpass hanging the American Flag in honor of 9/11.

According to the Perry Township Fire Department Facebook page, members began hanging the flag at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The flag is flying high in remembrance of the tragic events on 9/11.

You can watch the video of the flag being put up down below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Elijah Lovell
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

Latest News

Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game
OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11
OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11
Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11
OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11