Perry Township members flying flag in honor of 9/11
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Perry Township are on the University of Southern Indiana’s overpass hanging the American Flag in honor of 9/11.
According to the Perry Township Fire Department Facebook page, members began hanging the flag at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
The flag is flying high in remembrance of the tragic events on 9/11.
You can watch the video of the flag being put up down below.
