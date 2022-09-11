Perry Township members flying flag in honor of 9/11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Perry Township are on the University of Southern Indiana’s overpass hanging the American Flag in honor of 9/11.

According to the Perry Township Fire Department Facebook page, members began hanging the flag at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The flag is flying high in remembrance of the tragic events on 9/11.

You can watch the video of the flag being put up down below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.