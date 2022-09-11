OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Six recruits with the Owensboro Fire Department honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Recruits from several stations climbed 110 flights of stairs, which symbolize the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

A social media post shared by OFD officials says that day is ingrained in every firefighter in the country. They say each recruit that climbed the stairs carried the name and photo of each firefighter who lost their life.

Pictures posted on Facebook show some OFD recruits with pictures of those brave firefighters around their necks.

