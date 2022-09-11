Newson helps KWC Men’s Soccer to hard-earned draw with Tiffin

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Panthers opened up G-MAC play on Saturday with a thrilling 3-3 draw vs. Tiffin. After going up 1-0 and 2-1, the Panthers found themselves down 3-2 in the final minute before Adrian Stokke came through with a last second goal to give Wesleyan the tie. Calum Newson also added to his already impressive goal total this season, notching two goals in the draw. After scoring six goals last season, Newson has already scored seven in just five games in 2022.

The Panthers got on the board right away, using a Calum Newson goal to go up 1-0 in just the sixth minute of play. Their joy was short lived, however, as the Dragons evened the score with one of their own just 40 seconds later. (team shots in the opening half).

The second half started out much like the first, with Kentucky Wesleyan striking early on a Newson rocket from the right side. Again, just like the opening half, the Dragons struck just a few minutes later, this time scoring on a penalty kick to make it even at two. All looked lost for the Panthers near the end as Tiffin managed to go up 3-2 with just five minutes remaining in the contest. In the 30 seconds of play, Max Wawrin rifled a shot that rebounded off a defender right to the waiting foot of sophomore Adrian Stokke, who put it in to tie the game in the last seconds of the contest.

The Panthers led the way with 16 shots in the game, putting seven on frame. Tiffin tallied 13 shots with four of them being on goal. Calum Newson grabbed his sixth and seventh goals of the season, while Adrian Stokke notched his first. Jake Peveler continued his helping ways, notching his fourth assist of the year on his setup for Newson’s opening goal.

The Panther’s next matchup will be next Thursday when they head to Canton to take on the Walsh Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.