Ky. Wesleyan Women’s Soccer comes up one goal short to Tiffin

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Panthers opened up their 2022 conference slate with a matchup vs. Tiffin on Saturday afternoon. Despite a late goal by Chloe Hinchcliffe and a few chance in the final 10 minutes, the Dragons held on to take down Wesleyan 2-1.

With the win Tiffin moves to 3-2-1 (1-1 G-MAC) while Kentucky Wesleyan falls to 1-3 (0-1 G-MAC).

Tiffin came out firing in the opening half, outshooting the Panthers 20-5 in the frame. Despite this, the Dragons only led 1-0 at the half, thanks in part to the stellar play in goal by junior Elizabeth Burns.

The second half was much more even, with Tiffin holding just an 11-10 edge on shots. The Dragons scored an insurance goal in the opening minute of the second half, putting them in the drivers seat. Wesleyan didn’t hold back, however, and eventually broke through with a Chloe Hinchcliffe goal in the 74th minute thanks to the assist from Ashlyn Payton. Wesleyan pestered the Dragons with four shots in the final 10 minutes, but none could find the back of the net as Tiffin held on for the one goal victory.

Elizabeth Burns was incredible in the game, setting a new career high with 11 saves. Chloe Hinchcliffe led the Panthers with four shots on the day, while also putting two on goal.

Wesleyan will hit the road next week when they travel to Walsh on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.

