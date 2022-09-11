Birthday Club
Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 1-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

Las Vegas Aces guard Aisha Sheppard (4) slaps hands with guard Jackie Young, center, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. At right is Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41). (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces secured an early 1-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals following a 67-64 victory in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Young scored 11 points and snagged three rebounds as the Aces won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history.

[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]

Both teams will square off again in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

