Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 1-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces secured an early 1-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals following a 67-64 victory in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.
Young scored 11 points and snagged three rebounds as the Aces won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history.
[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]
Both teams will square off again in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CST.
