Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 1-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces secured an early 1-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals following a 67-64 victory in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Young scored 11 points and snagged three rebounds as the Aces won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history.

[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]

Both teams will square off again in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CST.

Game 1 secured 🎥@_ajawilson22: 24 PTS // 11 REB // 4 BLK // 2 STL // 54.5% FG@cgray209: 21 PTS // 3 AST // 52.9% FG@JackieYoung3: 11 PTS // 3 REB // 41.7% FG#RaiseTheStakes // #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/keaJWARbEb — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 11, 2022

