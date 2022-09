H.S. Girls Golf Highlights: SIAC/City Championship Meet

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school girls golf season is already getting close to the postseason with only a handful of matches left before sectionals.

The annual SIAC/City girls golf meet was held this weekend at Sultan’s Run Golf Club in Jasper.

Castle took home the SIAC championship on Saturday. The Knights were led by Ashley Kirkland, who shot 4-under par.

The team and individual results are listed below:

SIAC/CITY GIRLS GOLF TEAM STANDINGS (9-HOLE SCORES)

1. Castle - 140

2. Jasper - 172

3. Memorial - 179

4. Mater Dei - 192

5. North - 203

6. Reitz - 209

7. Central - 226

8. Bosse - 266

9. Harrison - 285

10. Vincennes Lincoln - NTS

SIAC/CITY GIRLS GOLF INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (9-HOLE SCORES)

1. Ashley Kirkland, Castle - 32

2. Lydia Bauersfeld, Castle - 35

3. Hailey Kirkland, Castle - 36

4. Laney Bauersfeld, Castle - 37

5. Emma Ruxer, Jasper - 39

T6. Sami Lawrence, Castle - 40

T6. Abby Shires, Memorial - 40

T8. Kristin Roos, Jasper - 41

T8. Macy Sexton, Vincennes Lincoln - 41

10. Adeline Wittmer, Memorial - 44

T11. Addie Dart, Jasper - 45

T11. Grace Rohleder, Mater Dei - 45

T13. Emi Hoagland, Memorial - 46

T13. Kiley Standring, North - 46

T13. Emma Seits, North - 46

T16, Maddy Gaug, Jasper - 47

T16. Katelyn Goebel, Mater Dei - 47

18. Cadence Hagan, Reitz - 48

T19. Molly Kissel, Jasper - 49

T19. Lily Hettenbach, Reitz - 49

T19. Josie Merkel, Memorial - 49

T19. Emma Godsey, Memorial - 49

