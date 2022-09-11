Birthday Club
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game

Senior Jacob Bales praised for sportsmanship after assisting opposing player suffering from cramps
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night football is known for intense rivalries and leaving it all on the field in front of your community.

During an intense battle between two defending state champs on Friday, something bigger than football happened.

Gibson Southern was trailing 24-13 to South Warren with less than three minutes remaining in the game when one of the Spartan players went down with a cramp.

Photos shared to 14 News by Kale Calvert show Titans’ senior lineman Jacob Bales stopping in the heat of the game, and helping his opponent until a trainer could get there.

Gibson Southern would end up completing a remarkable comeback, winning 28-24 to keep their perfect record on the season.

