EPD investigating two home break-ins

(wcax)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday.

According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street.

They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the back yard.

According to officials, the suspect took off with about $9,500 worth of stuff.

On Saturday, officers were called to another burglary, this time in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

EPD says sometime between Sept. 5 and Sept. 10 the home had been broken in to. The victim told officers many of the items in the home had been moved, and boxes were dumped onto the ground.

According to a media report, five flat screen TVs were taken from the home and nothing else.

Officials say there were no signs of forced entry, and the victim reported a key to the front door was on their porch hidden, but after the burglary it was gone.

EPD is investigating both incidents.

