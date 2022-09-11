Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue

Mockobee finished with 78 rushing yards against Indiana State on Saturday
Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue
Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Boonville football star Devin Mockobee celebrated a milestone moment in his young college career over the weekend.

Mockobee certainly left his mark in Purdue’s blowout win against Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, scoring the first touchdown of his collegiate career. In the opening play of the fourth quarter, the redshirt freshman broke away on a 14-yard touchdown run, pulling off two vicious stiff arms on his way to the end zone.

The Boilermakers ultimately rolled to a 56-0 victory over the Sycamores. Mockobee finished the day with 78 total rushing yards.

“He just kind of has some elusiveness to him and a little bit of speed and quick-twitch that it’s great to have,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said about Mockobee after the game. “So, he needs to play a role.”

The running back was a force to be reckoned with during his high school playing days, resulting in school records for career touchdowns (54) and most yards in a single game (419) for the Pioneers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek
Elijah Lovell
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident

Latest News

KWC hosted their season open against Concordia.
Fourth quarter comeback falls just short as KWC football falls to Lake Erie
d
Aces volleyball falls in straight sets to No. 15 Baylor
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Newson helps KWC men’s soccer to hard-earned draw with Tiffin
d
USI volleyball falls to Duquesne in Chattanooga Classic