Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Boonville football star Devin Mockobee celebrated a milestone moment in his young college career over the weekend.

Mockobee certainly left his mark in Purdue’s blowout win against Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, scoring the first touchdown of his collegiate career. In the opening play of the fourth quarter, the redshirt freshman broke away on a 14-yard touchdown run, pulling off two vicious stiff arms on his way to the end zone.

The Boilermakers ultimately rolled to a 56-0 victory over the Sycamores. Mockobee finished the day with 78 total rushing yards.

“He just kind of has some elusiveness to him and a little bit of speed and quick-twitch that it’s great to have,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said about Mockobee after the game. “So, he needs to play a role.”

The running back was a force to be reckoned with during his high school playing days, resulting in school records for career touchdowns (54) and most yards in a single game (419) for the Pioneers.

