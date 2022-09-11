Aces volleyball falls in straight sets to #15 Baylor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing one of the top teams in the nation, the University of Evansville volleyball team dropped a 3-0 contest at #15 Baylor on Saturday evening. Without two of its top offensive weapons, the Purple Aces gave its younger players valuable experience against some of the top competition in the nation.

Giulia Cardona paced the offense with seven kills while Madisyn Steele finished with six. Kora Ruff tallied 17 assists while Cardona led UE with four digs.

Set 1- BU 25, UE 12

Hitting .778 in the opening frame, Baylor took a 1-0 lead on the strength of a 25-12 win. After a Kora Ruff kill made it a 4-3 Baylor lead, the Bears posted the next five tallies to extend the lead to 9-3. Back-to-back aces helped their lead grow to 13-4 before a Giulia Cardona kill halted the rally. From there, the Bears would finish strong to take the early nod.

Set 2 – BU 25, UE 10

Madisyn Steele recorded two early kills as UE kept it close in the early moments. Her second kill cut the UE deficit to 4-3 and that is when the Bears made their run. Five in a row extended the lead to 9-3. Baylor continued to keep the pressure on as they extended their lead to finish with a 25-10 decision and pick up a 2-0 advantage.

Set 3 – BU 25, UE 10

Things got off to a very quick start for the Bears, who scooted out to a 7-1 lead. Cardona and Steele picked up kills that made it an 8-3 game, but the potent Bears attack continued to put it all together, earning a 25-10 to secure the 3-0 sweep.

Evansville travels to East Lansing, Michigan for the Green & White Classic next weekend. In its final non-conference tournament, the Aces face Chicago State, Oakland and Michigan State before opening the Missouri Valley Conference slate in two weeks.

