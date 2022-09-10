Birthday Club
A rainy weekend leading to a sunny week

9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearby low-pressure system and cold front mean the rest of this weekend will have its share of rain and cooler temperatures.

The low-pressure system moving to our north means clouds and scattered showers will continue today and overnight tonight.

We expect a cold front to pass overhead tomorrow, a day we expect to have thunderstorms starting in the morning and possibly stretching into the evening in parts of the tri-state. The rain and clouds will bring with them a high of 76°.

The rain and clouds should clear away as we get to Monday, but cooler temperatures will linger, with an expected high of 74°. Conditions should remain clear the rest of the week as the temperature rallies back little by little each day. Our average high for this time of year is 84°, and we expect to surpass that by Friday and Saturday when the high reaches 87°.

