A rainy weekend leading to a sunny week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearby low-pressure system and cold front mean the rest of this weekend will have its share of rain and cooler temperatures.

The low-pressure system moving to our north means clouds and scattered showers will continue today and overnight tonight.

We expect a cold front to pass overhead tomorrow, a day we expect to have thunderstorms starting in the morning and possibly stretching into the evening in parts of the tri-state. The rain and clouds will bring with them a high of 76°.

The rain and clouds should clear away as we get to Monday, but cooler temperatures will linger, with an expected high of 74°. Conditions should remain clear the rest of the week as the temperature rallies back little by little each day. Our average high for this time of year is 84°, and we expect to surpass that by Friday and Saturday when the high reaches 87°.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.