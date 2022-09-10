Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders and state representatives gathered at the Official Indiana Firefighter Training Center for their morning safety briefing.

On Saturday, they got the opportunity to put on the uniform, face the flames and be the hero.

It’s all part of Fire Ops 101, which is a program designed to put lawmakers and influential people in the shoes of firefighters and first responders.

They got to test their equipment in real-time, apply their strategies, as well as get a taste of some of the pressure and danger they face on a daily basis.

For people like Indiana House District 75 Representative Cindy Ledbetter, it feels different being the one in front of the fire.

“Exciting and a little nerve-wracking,” says Ledbetter, “I’m really thankful that they provide that service for us because I don’t know if I’d want to do it for a living, but I’ve enjoyed being out here.”

Participants got to go experience sitting in a burn chamber, putting out a car fire, forcing their way through a door and climbing a ladder to the roof of a multi-story building, all in the name of getting experience that may help them better understand firefighters and first responders.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly knows experiences like these could pay dividends down the road if they are asking representatives for requests like new equipment or a larger budget.

“We need to apply new solutions to old problems and that’s why you’re here,” says Connelly.

For lawmakers like Ledbetter, it’s working.

“When it comes to moving forward with any type of legislation to help them out, it definitely will bring this back to my mind to help me to be able to support our firemen,” says Ledbetter.

Chief Connelly says things as simple as new air packs for his men and women could run them $1 million upfront, and he hopes events like these can show just how important every piece of equipment they need is.

Just because it’s not something a regular person would think about, doesn’t mean it’s not worth the investment.

Fire officials tell 14 News that every time they put on this event it’s a huge hit, and they’re looking forward to every single Fire Ops 101 in the years to come.

