Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping.

According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle.

The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.

According to a social media post from Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that the man has ties to Dubois Co., or is a resident there.

Officials with the DCSO says the suspect is known to drive a red Dodge Dart. The sheriff’s office also shared a description, provided by another social media page, that says the man was described as a heavy-set bald white man, wearing glasses, a grey shirt and jeans.

They are asking people to be careful when alone outside and to always report suspicious activity.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

