Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department was called to an oil tank fire Saturday morning.
Dispatch says that the fire happened on Laketown Road around 9:40 a.m.
Fire officials say two men were working on removing a panel off of the tank, using a grinder.
They say that grinder created a spark, which caused the fire to break out.
The fire department says crews were on scene for about two hours.
No injuries were reported.
