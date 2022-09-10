Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire

(Source: WIFR)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department was called to an oil tank fire Saturday morning.

Dispatch says that the fire happened on Laketown Road around 9:40 a.m.

Fire officials say two men were working on removing a panel off of the tank, using a grinder.

They say that grinder created a spark, which caused the fire to break out.

The fire department says crews were on scene for about two hours.

No injuries were reported.

