Blood drive planned at Evansville Day School

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

To help with that, Evansville Day School is partnering with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, September 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to host a blood drive.

Officials say The Red Cross’s Pint-Size Hero program introduces students to the true importance of blood donation and provides students an opportunity to help to recruit adult donors.

The blood drive is open to the public, and those interested can sign up online through the American Red Cross.

Students 16 years and older are able to personally donate with permission from a parent or legal guardian.

If Evansville Day School meets their goal of at least 30 units of blood one deserving student will be awarded a $250 college scholarship.

