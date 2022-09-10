Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

9/11 Heroes Run set to return to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus

9/11 Heroes Run set to return to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus
9/11 Heroes Run set to return to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run is set to take place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night.

This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this day.

According to a Facebook post for the event, organizers say they’re happy to be back this year after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The run starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek
The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
Vandals damage Evansville church
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands

Latest News

Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
Vandals damage Evansville church
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night