9/11 Heroes Run set to return to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run is set to take place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night.

This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this day.

According to a Facebook post for the event, organizers say they’re happy to be back this year after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The run starts at 8 p.m.

