Veterans Affairs to offer abortions in some cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This past Thursday, the Department of Veterans Affairs issued an interim final rule to the Federal Registry to begin offering abortion counseling and abortions to certain veterans regardless of the laws of their state.

“I’m very happy to see that our government is trying to do what they can to counteract the decision that SCOTUS made about regulating everyone on the state level instead of the federal level,” said Merry Cain, a Henderson resident who served five years in the U.S. Marines.

The new rule would only provide abortions in cases of rape and incest, or in cases that threaten the life of the mother.

The threat level would need to be verified with the veteran’s VA Health Care provider, while cases of rape and incest only require a self-report from the veteran.

Cain said she believes this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a positive change, but we still have so far to go back to having our bodily rights,” she said.

The department has stressed that the decision is motivated by providing the most extensive care they can for patients, and in their request, they pointed out that veterans report higher rates of sexual trauma than civilians.

Veterans Affairs says the rule would go into effect as soon as it’s published.

