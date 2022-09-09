Birthday Club
Tri-State farmers concerned this harvest season after record 2021

Newscast recording
By Jamee French
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Tri-State, that is if you’re a farmer.

The rolling fields of high corn will soon be flat.

Vanderburgh County farmer, Joe Steinkamp, says harvest season is the most fun for him.

“All the fruits of your labor you get to see if they’re going to work out. So all the planting and plotting you did, that’s where the success comes. You get to see if there’s success,” said Steinkamp.

After a three week drought in August, Steinkamp says he’s unsure what his product will look like when he starts to harvest in the next few days.

He said 2021 was a record year.

They were able to plant their crops much earlier than they did in 2022 and early planting is an opportunity for higher yields.

Higher yields means more product and more money for the corn and soybean farmers.

“We don’t get paid for planting,” said Steinkamp. “We only get paid for what we put in the grain bin and take out to sell to the market in the future, so our prices are very good for this fall but at the same time we have to have those bushels. If they’re off 20% from last year, well, we’re going to be discouraged.”

Weather wasn’t the only fighting factor for farmers this year.

The crisis in Ukraine inflated the price of the seed, fertilizer, and chemical in the United States.

“We just don’t realize how much we’re affected by the international market,” said Steinkamp. “They’re having a drought in china right now and it’s so hot there, their heat wave and their drought, that they’re shutting down technology. They’re making the components, the tech materials that we use in our chemicals. So if they’re not making those and they don’t ship them to the US then that’s just going to drive up our cost more.”

Steinkamp says no matter what his crop comes out looking like, he’s just thankful he has the opportunity to put food on peoples’ tables.

