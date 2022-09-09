Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 4

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[WATCH: In The Huddle - Week 4]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the games our crew will be updating throughout the night:

  • Jasper vs. Bosse
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Central
  • Castle vs. Harrison
  • Memorial vs. Mater Dei
  • Reitz vs. North
  • Boonville vs. North Knox
  • Forest Park vs. Tecumseh
  • South Warren vs. Gibson Southern
  • South Spencer vs. Heritage Hills
  • Mt. Vernon vs. Jeffersonville
  • North Posey vs. Tell City
  • Southridge vs. Pike Central
  • North Central (Farmersburg) vs. Princeton
  • North Daviess vs. Washington
  • Perry Central vs. Paoli
  • Owensboro vs. Owensboro Catholic
  • Edmonson Co. vs. Hancock Co.
  • Todd Co. Central vs. Hopkins Co. Central
  • Christian Co. vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
  • McLean Co. vs. Muhlenberg Co.
  • Henderson Co. vs. Boyle Co.
  • Apollo vs. North Hardin
  • Daviess Co. vs. Ryle
  • Union Co. vs. Murray
  • Mt. Carmel vs. Casey-Westfield
  • Edwards Co. vs. Hamilton Co.
  • Carmi vs. Sesser-Valier
  • Johnston City vs. Fairfield

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

