Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 4
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the games our crew will be updating throughout the night:
- Jasper vs. Bosse
- Vincennes Lincoln vs. Central
- Castle vs. Harrison
- Memorial vs. Mater Dei
- Reitz vs. North
- Boonville vs. North Knox
- Forest Park vs. Tecumseh
- South Warren vs. Gibson Southern
- South Spencer vs. Heritage Hills
- Mt. Vernon vs. Jeffersonville
- North Posey vs. Tell City
- Southridge vs. Pike Central
- North Central (Farmersburg) vs. Princeton
- North Daviess vs. Washington
- Perry Central vs. Paoli
- Owensboro vs. Owensboro Catholic
- Edmonson Co. vs. Hancock Co.
- Todd Co. Central vs. Hopkins Co. Central
- Christian Co. vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
- McLean Co. vs. Muhlenberg Co.
- Henderson Co. vs. Boyle Co.
- Apollo vs. North Hardin
- Daviess Co. vs. Ryle
- Union Co. vs. Murray
- Mt. Carmel vs. Casey-Westfield
- Edwards Co. vs. Hamilton Co.
- Carmi vs. Sesser-Valier
- Johnston City vs. Fairfield
You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
