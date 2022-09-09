Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 4

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Here’s a look at the games our crew will be updating throughout the night:

Jasper vs. Bosse

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Central

Castle vs. Harrison

Memorial vs. Mater Dei

Reitz vs. North

Boonville vs. North Knox

Forest Park vs. Tecumseh

South Warren vs. Gibson Southern

South Spencer vs. Heritage Hills

Mt. Vernon vs. Jeffersonville

North Posey vs. Tell City

Southridge vs. Pike Central

North Central (Farmersburg) vs. Princeton

North Daviess vs. Washington

Perry Central vs. Paoli

Owensboro vs. Owensboro Catholic

Edmonson Co. vs. Hancock Co.

Todd Co. Central vs. Hopkins Co. Central

Christian Co. vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins

McLean Co. vs. Muhlenberg Co.

Henderson Co. vs. Boyle Co.

Apollo vs. North Hardin

Daviess Co. vs. Ryle

Union Co. vs. Murray

Mt. Carmel vs. Casey-Westfield

Edwards Co. vs. Hamilton Co.

Carmi vs. Sesser-Valier

Johnston City vs. Fairfield

