Scattered weekend rain, cooler start to next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds are moving in across the Tri-State this evening, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out, especially in western Kentucky, sometime this evening or through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by early Saturday morning.

This weekend will not be a total washout by any means, but both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

The rain on Saturday will be very scattered, so some of you may dodge it completely. Hit-or-miss showers are possible throughout the day, but the best chance will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Similarly, the best chance of rain on Sunday will also be during the afternoon and evening, but the rain on Sunday may be a bit more organized, forming a line that will sweep from west to east across the Tri-State ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Severe storms are not expected this weekend, but some lightning and heavy rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Watch out for localized flooding if you get caught in a downpour, but I do not expect any widespread flooding problems.

Once that cold front pushes through our region Sunday evening, noticeably cooler and drier air will take over to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Sunny skies continue through the rest of the workweek, but the cooler weather does not hang around long. High temperatures return to the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and mid 80s through the second half of the week.

