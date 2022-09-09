Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Scattered weekend rain, cooler start to next week

9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds are moving in across the Tri-State this evening, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out, especially in western Kentucky, sometime this evening or through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by early Saturday morning.

This weekend will not be a total washout by any means, but both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

The rain on Saturday will be very scattered, so some of you may dodge it completely. Hit-or-miss showers are possible throughout the day, but the best chance will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Similarly, the best chance of rain on Sunday will also be during the afternoon and evening, but the rain on Sunday may be a bit more organized, forming a line that will sweep from west to east across the Tri-State ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Severe storms are not expected this weekend, but some lightning and heavy rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Watch out for localized flooding if you get caught in a downpour, but I do not expect any widespread flooding problems.

Once that cold front pushes through our region Sunday evening, noticeably cooler and drier air will take over to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Sunny skies continue through the rest of the workweek, but the cooler weather does not hang around long. High temperatures return to the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and mid 80s through the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/9 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/9 - Midday
Appliances for those in need after deadly Ky. tornadoes
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
14 First Alert 9/9
14 First Alert 9/9
A.M. Sunshine