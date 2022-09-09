Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation.

“We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”

Molly didn’t like them, she loved them.

“You get to see something that you see in pictures, or see online, and then actually see it in person? It brings you to tears,” Molly said.

The Rockport couple have been together since high school. Molly recalled when their relationship began.

“We went to go looking for you, for a tie, for the Christmas dance, and that was it,” Molly said.

After around 18 years together, they’re taking their next steps on the road.

“We quit our jobs. We sold our house. We sold our cars. We’ve gotten rid of everything that we have, and now we have it on wheels,” Molly said. “We can take our home and our animals anywhere we want to go.”

“Just another chapter that I can’t wait for,” Shon said.

They bought a school bus on Facebook marketplace and decided to make it their home.

“Everything is made from these hands,” Shon said.

Shon and Molly said the idea for the school bus came back in 2019. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the free time they had was spent on working on their dream.

“The more progress you see with it, the more determined you get to finish it,” Molly said.

It has a full kitchen, a full bathroom, a queen sized bed, a rooftop deck, and it’s solar powered.

They’ve sold their house to Molly’s mother, so they have a backup plan if things go south.

“If it fails, we can always come back,” Molly said.

So if you’re looking to become the next tiny-homer, don’t take it from us.

“I mean if you want to do it, do it,” Shon and Molly said.

The couple said that they plan to leave no later than October 1.

They told us their first geographical destination is going to be the northeastern United States.

The name of their bus is Beatrice, and you can follow along on their journey on their Instagram page.

