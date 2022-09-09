Birthday Club
Police: Evansville church vandalized Thursday night

(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after an Evansville church was vandalized.

Officers were called to Christian Tabernacle Church for a criminal mischief report Thursday night.

The pastor told officers that 17 windows were broken at the church.

Authorities say it looked like rocks and wooden boards were used to break the glass.

If you have any information about this incident, call EPD.

