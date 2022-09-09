Birthday Club
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

(Arizona's Family)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41.

It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn.

Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.

Lovell is facing drug trafficking charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

