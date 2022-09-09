Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41.

It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn.

Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.

Lovell is facing drug trafficking charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.