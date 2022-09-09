Perry Township to fly flag on USI overpass in remembrance of 9/11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks.

That anniversary is on Sunday.

If you are out by USI, you’ll see Perry Township honoring those who lost their lives that day.

The huge flag will be flying on the overpass over the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials will have that out by 7 Sunday morning and will be up in remembrance all day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.