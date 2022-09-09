Birthday Club
Perry Township to fly flag on USI overpass in remembrance of 9/11

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks.

That anniversary is on Sunday.

If you are out by USI, you’ll see Perry Township honoring those who lost their lives that day.

The huge flag will be flying on the overpass over the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials will have that out by 7 Sunday morning and will be up in remembrance all day.

