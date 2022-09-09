Birthday Club
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday.

Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.

Families were able to talk to first responders, eat food from food trucks and even participate in a quick exercise class. One resident says the neighborhood alliance is good for the community.

“We’ve come to several of their events, they’re always about community, they’ve been great,” party attendee Katie Howard said. “They’ve been really attentive of all our concerns that we have in the neighborhood and stuff. I really feel like they’re going to take them into consideration.”

Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance plans to host more events in the fall to increase community engagement across the neighborhood.

