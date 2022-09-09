North QB Jaylonn Mitchell secures Week 3 POTW title
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North quarterback Jaylonn Mitchell was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 3,097 total votes.
Mitchell led the Huskies to a 43-20 win over Harrison last Friday, rushing 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown, while also passing for another 24 yards.
[Touchdown Live Highlights: North vs. Harrison]
Mitchell and the Huskies will host Reitz (3-0) in Week 4.
Kick-off is slated for Friday at 7 p.m.
