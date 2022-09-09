North QB Jaylonn Mitchell secures Week 3 POTW title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North quarterback Jaylonn Mitchell was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 3,097 total votes.

Mitchell led the Huskies to a 43-20 win over Harrison last Friday, rushing 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown, while also passing for another 24 yards.

[Touchdown Live Highlights: North vs. Harrison]

Mitchell and the Huskies will host Reitz (3-0) in Week 4.

Kick-off is slated for Friday at 7 p.m.

