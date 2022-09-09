Mt. Vernon River Days kicks off Friday

MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a good time expected on Mt. Vernon’s riverfront this weekend.

The annual River Days kicks off at 11 Friday morning.

The Smoke on the Ohio Barbeque competition is back and lasts through Saturday.

Little Miss and Mr. River Days is at 6 Friday night and then wraps up with fireworks at 8:30.

The 5K starts bright and early Saturday followed by a pet parade at 10 with another parade at 4.

The closing ceremony is set for Saturday night at 8.

