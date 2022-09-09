Memorial teacher and United Kingdom native reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Queen Elizabeth II’s death has been felt internationally, from the crowds at Buckingham Palace to the Tri-State area.

William Lismore is an English teacher at Memorial High School. Lismore grew up in the eastern part of England near the University of Evansville’s study abroad partner, Harlaxton College.

Because of the time difference, Lismore says he hadn’t gotten the chance to speak to his family in the United Kingdom since the news broke, but he says he surprised himself with his own reaction.

”It actually, it weighed a little bit on me,” Lismore said. “It would be similar to the way I explained it to the students in my classes is that it’s a bit if you hear like someone in your best friend’s family died, you wouldn’t be in tears but you would feel it, you’d really feel it.”

Despite his surprised reaction, Lismore says once he saw that the Queen’s family was called up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, he knew something big was happening.

“Yeah, the thing that tipped me off the most was the pictures of people leaving flowers in London at Buckingham Palace and I thought something is going on there, people know more than I do right now,” Lismore said. “I thought, ‘Okay, this is pretty serious.’”

