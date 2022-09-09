Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Memorial teacher and United Kingdom native reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Memorial teacher and United Kingdom native reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Queen Elizabeth II’s death has been felt internationally, from the crowds at Buckingham Palace to the Tri-State area.

William Lismore is an English teacher at Memorial High School. Lismore grew up in the eastern part of England near the University of Evansville’s study abroad partner, Harlaxton College.

Because of the time difference, Lismore says he hadn’t gotten the chance to speak to his family in the United Kingdom since the news broke, but he says he surprised himself with his own reaction.

”It actually, it weighed a little bit on me,” Lismore said. “It would be similar to the way I explained it to the students in my classes is that it’s a bit if you hear like someone in your best friend’s family died, you wouldn’t be in tears but you would feel it, you’d really feel it.”

Despite his surprised reaction, Lismore says once he saw that the Queen’s family was called up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, he knew something big was happening.

“Yeah, the thing that tipped me off the most was the pictures of people leaving flowers in London at Buckingham Palace and I thought something is going on there, people know more than I do right now,” Lismore said. “I thought, ‘Okay, this is pretty serious.’”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

Latest News

Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
St. Matthew’s Church returning to Fall Festival after 1-year hiatus
St. Matthew’s Church returning to Fall Festival after 1-year hiatus
The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon offer abortions in all 50 states.
Veterans Affairs to offer abortions in some cases
Veterans Affairs to offer abortions in some cases
Veterans Affairs to offer abortions in some cases