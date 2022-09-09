LST 325 leaving Sunday for annual cruise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might see LST 325 on the move in a couple of days.

The historic warship will be setting off on its annual three and a half week cruise on Sunday.

They’ll be sailing away starting around 9 Sunday. It’ll pass through Newburgh later that morning.

According to the LST’s website, the crew will be stopping in Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia and Cincinnati, Ohio during that journey.

