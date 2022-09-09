Birthday Club
INDOT reminds Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of rights-of-way

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are reminding Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way.

Those areas include the following.

  • Intersections
  • Interchanges
  • Rights-of-way that run parallel to highways, including medians, shoulders and roadside areas

INDOT employees will remove campaign signs and other illegal signs from the right-of-way areas as they come across them during highway maintenance.

Officials say crews will also remove specific signs if presents a safety risk, such as being too close to the roadway or creating a sight obstruction.

Removed signs will be taken to the nearest INDOT facility.

Officials tell us campaign signs may be claimed by the owner between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

To report signs placed in the right-of-way, contact INDOT customer service at http://www.indot4u.com or 1-855-463-6848.

