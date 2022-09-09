Birthday Club
‘Heroes Day’ held at Scott School ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Friday, students at Scott Elementary honored local first responders ahead of September 11.

The school held a “Heroes Day” and invited multiple first responders like police, EMT’s, and firefighters.

As a part of the event, first responders gave short presentations on what they do, and students spoke about the importance on recognizing our heroes.

”I think it’s important to honor our heroes because they save us. They save us pretty much. You never know when you need that call to help you, and they’re there. They are ready to help you,” said 6th grader Ava Kinder.

Along with the presentation, students could meet the first responders and check out their vehicles. The kids were even able to meet a K9 unit.

