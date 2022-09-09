Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!

The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list.

Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church.

This week, she took a hot air balloon ride.

It was at the Kiwanis Indiana Balloon Fest in Monroe County.

Shirley’s fun isn’t stopping there. We’re told Friday night she’s meeting the Oak Ridge Boys.

