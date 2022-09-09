Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list (Source: Rhonda Roberts)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!

The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list.

Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church.

This week, she took a hot air balloon ride.

It was at the Kiwanis Indiana Balloon Fest in Monroe County.

Shirley’s fun isn’t stopping there. We’re told Friday night she’s meeting the Oak Ridge Boys.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list (Source: Rhonda Roberts)
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
Deputy Matt Young
School resource officer saves student choking on grape
Perry Central takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Perry Central takes on Sunrise School Spirit