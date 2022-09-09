Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/9
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The world is coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Tributes are pouring in this morning for Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks. Perry Township Fire Department will be honoring those lives lost.

We’re expecting the Fall Festival munchie map today. Officials say it will show us where to get some delicious food from more than 120 booths.

We have another morning full of Sunrise School Spirit. Will the Commodores of Perry Central take the lead on food donations? We’re on our way to see!

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Perry Central to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Perry Central to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Perry Central to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Perry Central to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/9
Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/9
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party