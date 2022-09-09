Birthday Club
Former 14 News Meteorologist reflects on seeing Queen Elizabeth at Jubilee

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chad Sewich, a former 14 News meteorologist, planned his trip to London months in advance.

What he didn’t realize was that it was going to land right in the middle of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years of service.

Even as an outsider, he found himself immersed in the festivities.

“I’ve been to a million parades, but I’ve never experienced the pomp and circumstance of a Royal Parade. You know, what was so interesting about the whole experience was just the reverence and the national pride that everybody had,” says Sewich.

Now, just a little over three months later, he’s got a better understanding of the pain being felt in the UK and around the world.

“You know it’s just, it’s heartbreaking because you can just feel this nation in mourning,” says Sewich, “it’s very sad, but it’s also, you know, it was wonderful what she provided to the world too.”

Even as they mourn, Sewich knows it’s not the end of the Queen’s legacy or her impact.

“You hear also about their stiff upper lip. You see that too. They’re very proud people as well. I definitely noticed that,” says Sewich, “so I’m sure, along with the sadness they’re also incredibly proud of her and her accomplishments, and so, yeah, it’s a beautiful thing.”

