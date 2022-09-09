EVPL display honors Queen Elizabeth II

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the passing of the Queen, the Evansville Public Library is taking the historic tragedy as an opportunity to teach others about the history of the royal family and what it represents.

The library has put together a display showing off literature that highlights different points in the Queen’s life and reign.

Librarian Kyle Stearns is a huge fan of history. He enjoys preserving historically significant moments and connecting people with materials that can help them learn.

“It’s just the passing of the crown. It’s one of those things where, with the monarchy, it’s a historical event, and it’s the way their government operates. Even though the Crown isn’t as significant as it used to be, as a historical person, it’s just, seeing, it’s something we haven’t seen in my lifetime,” said Steams.

The library says the display will likely be up all next week.

