Castle Band holding half-pot raffle

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is having a half-pot raffle.

This is the largest fundraiser for the school’s marching and jazz band.

Proceeds from the half-pot will go toward transportation, food, and shows in Indianapolis for all 252 students. The other half of the total amount will go to one lucky winner.

Castle band leaders encourage the community to come out and support the students’ hard work.

“The kids are going to put in 350 hours just each individually practicing. They put their heart and soul into this and makes just a fantastic and amazing experience for them. We’d like for the community to come support these hard-working kids,” said Castle Band Booster President Cathy Ruppel.

If you want to get a half-pot ticket, Castle Band will be at the Newburgh Wal-Mart this weekend. They also plan to be at Archie and Clyde’s every Wednesday through Sunday.

The drawing will be on October 9 live on the Castle Bands’ Facebook page.

