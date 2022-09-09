Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Castle Band holding half-pot raffle

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is having a half-pot raffle.

This is the largest fundraiser for the school’s marching and jazz band.

Proceeds from the half-pot will go toward transportation, food, and shows in Indianapolis for all 252 students. The other half of the total amount will go to one lucky winner.

Castle band leaders encourage the community to come out and support the students’ hard work.

“The kids are going to put in 350 hours just each individually practicing. They put their heart and soul into this and makes just a fantastic and amazing experience for them. We’d like for the community to come support these hard-working kids,” said Castle Band Booster President Cathy Ruppel.

If you want to get a half-pot ticket, Castle Band will be at the Newburgh Wal-Mart this weekend. They also plan to be at Archie and Clyde’s every Wednesday through Sunday.

The drawing will be on October 9 live on the Castle Bands’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Blood drive planned at Evansville Day School
Heroes Day held at Scott School
‘Heroes Day’ held at Scott School ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Tri-State farmers concerned this harvest season after record 2021
Tri-State farmers concerned this harvest season after record 2021
The city says high utility bills could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the...
Hiring struggles could link to high utility bills in Henderson