Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help.

Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances.

Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs.

If you are still in need of help you can reach out to Long Term Recovery at 270-896-7908.

You can also visit the long-term recovery officer in Dawson Springs.

Officials are still in need of donations of building materials to aid those rebuilding.

