A.M. Sunshine

Weekend Showers Likely
8/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny this morning then partly sunny during the afternoon as high temps reach the mid to upper 80s. Isolated afternoon showers possible...mainly over western Kentucky. Tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible as low temps drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps drop into the upper 70s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low, however slow-moving storms may produce minor flooding. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as low temps remain in the upper 60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a 75% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s. Slow moving storms will be capable of producing 1-2 inches of rainfall.

