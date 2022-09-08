Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman accused of driving while intoxicated in Pike Co. school zone

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is accused of driving while intoxicated in a school zone in Pike County.

Indiana State Police say troopers pulled her over near Pike Central Middle and High school.

They say they saw Anna Watson ignore a stop sign at State Roads 61 and 56.

Troopers say she failed field sobriety tests.

Watson was taken to the hospital.

Officials say she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine and meth.

Watson was booked into the Pike County Jail on an operating while intoxicated charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshuko sends 25 to hospital
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Richard Wilson Jr., 21, is being held at the Pinal County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.
Man murders 4 family members with knife, including 5-year-old, sheriff says

Latest News

Victory International Film Festival returning to Evansville.
Victory International Film Festival returning to Evansville
Interview with Festival Director Patrick Higgs.
Interview with Festival Director Patrick Higgs
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshuko sends 25 to hospital
Crews respond to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton.
Crews respond to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton