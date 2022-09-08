Woman accused of driving while intoxicated in Pike Co. school zone

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is accused of driving while intoxicated in a school zone in Pike County.

Indiana State Police say troopers pulled her over near Pike Central Middle and High school.

They say they saw Anna Watson ignore a stop sign at State Roads 61 and 56.

Troopers say she failed field sobriety tests.

Watson was taken to the hospital.

Officials say she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine and meth.

Watson was booked into the Pike County Jail on an operating while intoxicated charge.

